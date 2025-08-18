One of the best JRPGs ever may have its remaster unveiled tomorrow as Bandai Namco prepares an official announcement following months of speculation and a supposed leak

Just days after what seemed to be an accidental leak from Bandai Namco of a potential Tales of Xillia remake, the developer has posted a link for a video airing tomorrow – one that's set to confirm what the new remaster really is.

Nearly a year ago, Bandai Namco unveiled that Tales of Graces f Remastered was in the works and set to launch in January. The studio also hinted toward more remakes in the future, and now that the Tales of Graces f Remastered release has long passed, it's unsurprising that fans are wondering what's next from Bandai. Last week's supposed leak of a Tales of Xillia remaster – a video thumbnail featuring the game's main cast – only furthered expectations.



Although there's still no telling whether or not a Tales of Xillia remake is truly underway just yet, the JRPG community will likely find out tomorrow as a new placeholder on YouTube implies that the next Bandai Namco remaster is going to be revealed. The video, which will premiere around 7am PDT / 2pm UTC / 3pm BST / 4pm CEST, is titled "Next Tales of Remastered is...?"

Fans are, of course, already theorizing ahead of its debut.

⚡︎━━━━━━━━━━━━━⚡︎What is the next Tales of Remastered ?Announcement on Tuesday, August 19 at 7AM PDT/4PM CEST!⚡︎━━━━━━━━━━━━━⚡︎Tomorrow at, title information will be premiered on YouTube!Stay tuned! ✨ https://t.co/hmfhK556xX pic.twitter.com/IpxLP05UnxAugust 18, 2025

Comments on a new online post from Bandai Namco regarding the upcoming reveal show as much, highlighting people's thoughts. "LET IT BE XILLA," exclaims one especially enthusiastic fan.

Another person counters this, saying, "Tales of Destiny, please!"

Elsewhere, someone argues it's "most likely" Xilia, as the game is "the easiest to port to PC and next gen systems." As a Tales stan myself, I do wonder what it'll actually end up being.



If it's truly a Tales of Xillia remaster, will Bandai Namco remake both the first and second parts of the beloved duology? If so, will they release it as one ultimate revamp? Alternatively, do devs have something entirely different up their sleeve? Only time will tell.



Need something to tide you over? Here are the best JRPGs to play right now, and some of the most exciting new games underway.