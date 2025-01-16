Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is Steam Deck verified ahead of the JRPG's PC launch next week so that you can play "in the bathroom… wherever you want"

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is officially Steam Deck verified ahead of its January 23 debut on PC, paving the way for leg-numbingly long JRPG sessions on the john.

Before you accuse me of reducing myself to literal toilet humor, as if that's the first or last time I'll ever do that, Square Enix did it first. Don't believe me? Just head to the official news release and you'll see the publisher suggest you "play the critically acclaimed RPG on a train, on a plane, swaddled up in bed, in the bathroom… wherever you want. It’s fine - we won’t judge."

Anyway, according to Valve, there are four levels of Steam Deck compatibility games can have: Unknown, Unsupported, Playable, which just means they work but aren't perfect, and Verified. Verified games support the Deck's default resolution, have full system support, don't have any compatibility warnings or launchers that aren't navigable with a controller, and have full controller support. They'll also use the right controller input icons and automatically populate the on-screen keyboard when needed. Put much more succinctly, if a game is Steam Deck verified it'll work just as well on the Deck as its native platform.

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH | PC FEATURES TRAILER - YouTube Watch On

Released alongside the Steam Deck news is a new Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PC trailer, which shows off various PC-specific features including improved lighting and visuals, DLSS functionality, various graphics options, and mouse-and-keyboard support. I'm the furthest thing from a PC enthusiast, but, yeah, it sure looks pretty. If I had a Steam Deck, I'd totally play Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on it... on the toilet. Square Enix said I could!

