As Octopath Traveler 0 launches to great reviews, the JRPG's producer says "we may have truly delivered what we set out to create" and "it feels as though I've finally returned to my hometown"

Ahead of Octopath Traveler 0's launch tomorrow, critical reviews suggest Square Enix has another JRPG hit on its hands, and the game's producer couldn't be happier about it. In fact, his comments in the wake of those great reviews are downright heartwarming.

Octopath Traveler 0, a prequel to the first game in the series and an adaptation of the 2020 mobile game Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent, currently holds an impressive 84 Metascore with 28 reviews having been counted. That's just one singular point lower than the brilliant Octopath Traveler 2, though it's unclear if and how 0's score will fluctuate as more reviews pour in during launch week.

GamesRadar's 4/5-star review calls the prequel "the strongest entry" in the series so far and "an evolution of the unique JRPG formula pioneered back in 2018."

"After reading many reviews, I feel a sense of relief—we may have truly delivered what we set out to create," Hirohito Suzuki said on Twitter. "It feels as though I've finally returned to my hometown after a long journey of game development. If this story stays with you, even just a little, it would mean the world to us."

Whether a game gets an 84 or 64 Metascore, it's wonderful to hear Suzuki feels like the team delivered on the game's original premise, especially since the original 2020 game's gacha bull crap put a huge damper on what's otherwise a wonderful story and perhaps the series' best.

