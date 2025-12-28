"If Mario starts appearing on PlayStation, that's the apocalypse": Former Sony exec Shawn Layden thinks exclusives still have "huge value"

News
By published

"And the same goes for Nathan Drake and Uncharted. They make the platforms sing."

Super Mario Odyssey
(Image credit: Nintendo)

PlayStation's former boss Shawn Layden has defended full-on exclusive games in an era where they've become somewhat rarer.

Shawn Layden, who led Sony Interactive Entertainment through most of its dominant PS4 generation, recently appeared on the Pause for Thought podcast and had some interesting things to say about the changing ways platform holders treat their first-party games.