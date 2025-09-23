Hideo Kojima wants to "scan a ghost" into OD, but he already recorded the ghost in his studio and "that's why we went to the shrine together with Microsoft" to make sure the game isn't haunted

Hideo Kojima is recognized and celebrated far more often than just about any other developer in the game industry, but there's one award he's still trying to grab: the award for being the first game developer to scan a ghost into a game. He's not quite there yet, but he did manage to record the sound of the ghost that once haunted Kojima Productions for OD, his upcoming, Xbox-published horror game.

A new OD trailer debuted today, showing a hyper-realistic character played by Sophia Lillis trying to light some candles in a nondescript room while increasingly apparent horrors creep in around her. In a presentation following the trailer's debut, Kojima says he scanned a "real-life area" for this scene, and he's not stopping there.

"For OD, I want to go around, all over the world where [there] are scary kind of places," Kojima says via translator. "I want to scan a ghost for the first time and I want to get an award for that."

Kojima Productions 10th Anniversary Livestream: Beyond the Strand | Archive - YouTube Watch On

Kojima says "there should be a ghost" in the room that the studio scanned. "But you hear this cracking sound?" he asks. "That's actually a sound that was recorded in our studio."

Apparently, at one point there were "queeks" in the Kojima Productions studio. "Maybe the ghost was there, but she's no longer there anymore," Kojima says. "But anyways, and that's why we went to the shrine together with Microsoft to make sure that we have a safe build of the game."

If Kojima's going to the trouble of trying to get actual ghosts scanned into OD, I do appreciate that he's trying to make sure the game itself isn't haunted. Here's hoping no supernatural horrors are disseminated around the world whenever OD finally launches.

