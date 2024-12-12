Dev behind new Doki Doki Literature Club-style psychological horror says it's not "for those with weak hearts," but with 98% positive Steam reviews, I'm not sure I can stay away

Trailer MiSide - YouTube Watch On

There's a uniquely terrifying quality to games like Doki Doki Literature Club that comes from deeply disturbing psychological horror masking itself in the sickly sweet veneer of a bright, colorful anime setting. Even though you know you're playing a horror game and thus will likely experience some dark stuff, there's just something disarming about not being able predict when and what it'll be due to the seemingly cheery vibe of the game.

That seems to be the main appeal of MiSide, a new psychological horror game that's giving me big Doki Doki Literature Club vibes. "This game contains intense scenes. It is not recommended for those with weak hearts," warns developer Aihasto on the Steam product page. Try and stop me.

Like Doki Doki, things begin innocently enough when you download a mobile game and start hanging out with your new virtual girlfriend, cooking and cleaning and playing various mini-games with her. However, you soon find yourself trapped in Mita's virtual world, and unfortunately, she's not always down to help you get back to your world.

Mita will have a different look and personality depending on which version of her you encounter. Sometimes she'll help you out, and other times she'll chase you down with a bloody chainsaw. Other, even more horrific times, she'll summon these creepy spider-like creatures that I presume aren't looking to cuddle.

Despite Aihasto's warning of "disturbing" content, MiSide already has an impressive 1,300 reviews on Steam after launching just yesterday, and a whopping 98% of them are positive. I absolutely loved Doki Doki Literature Club, and a lot of reviews are comparing MiSide to that, so I'll definitely be checking out the free demo as soon as I can.

