After hitting 500,000 copies sold and nearly 24,000 reviews on Steam, viral $13 horror game Mouthwashing is coming to consoles this year

Mouthwashing, one of the most disturbing horror games I've ever played, is leaving Steam exclusivity and coming to consoles this year.

In a Steam update, developer Wrong Organ reveals the game has sold 500,000 copies on Steam, paving the way for a digital and physical release on PS5 and Switch.

If you haven't heard of Mouthwashing, I strongly urge you to check out my colleague Leon's wonderful analysis of its philosophical dissection of mortality and acceptance, and/or our comprehensive writeup on its breakout success last year. I'm just here to tell you it's coming to consoles in 2025.

If you're still here, just know that Mouthwashing is a deeply upsetting game, and I mean that sincerely. It's a lean, grimy, low-poly existential crisis about the doomed crew of a lost spaceship. It deals in such heavy themes as suicide, cannibalism, and alcoholism. It is not very fun, but it is incredibly thought-provoking and rewarding in its own way if you manage to get through its three-hour campaign.

Mouthwashing isn't for everyone, and honestly to this day I'm not really sure how I feel about it. In much the same way that I feel about A24 movies, Mouthwashing isn't a game I would willingly play more than once, and it's not one I even particularly enjoyed playing at all, but I'm glad I did. I would much rather play Resident Evil Village for the third time, just like I'd rather watch Scream for the hundredth time before re-watching Midsommar, but both games/movies have their place in their respective pantheons.

Anyway, there's no release date yet for Mouthwashing on console. Just 2025. Until then, you can play it on PC and then stare into the void for a few hours afterward.

Alternatively, pick something from our list of the best horror games.