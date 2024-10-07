After 5 years, cult classic horror RPG series Pathologic is back with a "rebirth" sequel featuring time travel

Pathologic 3 Announce Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Developer Ice-Pick Lodge has announced Pathologic 3, the first new entry in the cult classic horror RPG series in five years.

Ice-pick is calling Pathologic 3 a "rebirth of an award-winning story", which sure makes it sound like a remake/reboot-type situation, which is a little odd because Pathologic 2 was essentially an extensive, ground-up remake of the first game. Adding to the confusion somewhat, Pathologic 3 seems to have started life, and was even marketed as, DLC for Pathologic 2, but at some point the developer or publisher seems to have repackaged it as a full-blown sequel.

Anyway, yes, Pathologic 3 is in the works, and it'll feature a "a time-travel mechanic, allowing players to go back and see how their decisions change the lives of the townspeople." You play as the Bachelor Daniil Dankovsky, a young doctor in search of the key to immortality who winds up in a remote town gripped by a relentless plague epidemic threatening to destroy the whole town in 12 days.

"Now it’s up to him to explore the town itself, its past, present, and future — to find answers to his numerous questions and try to stop the relentless epidemic. (At least… that’s what he thinks this story is about. What it’s supposed to be about. What it’s always been about.)"

The first Pathologic had multiple playable characters, whereas the second game only lets you go down the Haruspex's route. The original plan was to continue expanding Pathologic 2 with new playable characters and routes, but it now seems the Bachelor route has become Pathologic 3, with some new additions and modifications. It'll be interesting to see if the other routes become new sequels as well.

Pathologic 3 is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC in 2025.

Here are the best horror games to play while spooky season is in full swing.