29 years later, cult classic horror game I Have No Mouth and I Must Scream gets "definitive update" from retro powerhouse Nightdive with bonus content, achievements, and "modern menu options"

The nearly 30-year-old cult classic horror game I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream has a brand new "definitive update" courtesy of the retro maestros over at Nightdive Studios, and it sounds like it's genuinely worth checking out if you're a fan of the game.

In case you aren't already a fan, I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream is a 1996 point-and-click horror game about a malevolent AI named AM, which wipes out all of humanity except for five extremely unfortunate playable characters.

Nightdive is single-handedly keeping the game going in 2025, having released the console port back in March and now announcing a big new update specifically for the PC version via Steam and GOG.

In case there was any doubt, the new update is free for everyone with a copy of the game on the aforementioned platforms, and it comes with "modern menu options" including adjustable screen size, different background image choices, visual filters, and toggles for aim sensitivity. Nightdive also says controller support has been expanded with pre-set shortcuts "for smoother and more intuitive gameplay."

There's also some new "bonus content" like an in-game manual and, crucially, a jukebox that lets you gloom out to the complete I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream soundtrack.

Saving the best for last, the two biggest highlights for me are the addition of achievements and cloud saves, which will store your progress to your account and let you pick up and play on different devices. Really, I'll just take any reason to replay this absolute doomcore nightmare of a game during the Halloween season, and I have Nightdive to thank for that.

