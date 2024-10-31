Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered's $10 upgrade fee would've been a lot easier to swallow if Sony had just showed this 9-second comparison clip in the first place

If this Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered comparison doesn't sell you on the upgrade, nothing will

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
Fans have been looking at Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered with skepticism ever since it was first announced - it is, after all, an upgrade of a game that's just seven years old and one generation removed from current hardware, and one that remains quite a looker at that. But now one 9-second comparison clip is doing some serious work to convince people that the $10 upgrade fee is worthwhile.

The clip is part of a longer set of comparisons from Push Square, but this brief bit of footage broke out on social media because, well, the upgrade looks damn good. In the old game, we see Aloy stand on a set of pale gray rocks, looking out over murky water. In the remaster, there's far more detail on those rocks with moss and such, the water is clear and inviting, and in the distance there's far more detail in the grass and other vegetation.

I'm sold after seeing it, and judging by the response on Twitter, I'm not alone.

You could argue that the upgrade changes the mood of the scene, but there's no denying it's both a technical improvement and much more attractive looking. The new water tech is especially impressive, and was also a highlight last week when Digital Foundry's early analysis argued that the remaster is actually more akin to a proper remake. Does Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered need to exist? I guess that depends on how you define the word "need." But at a minimum, it's good to see the devs go above and beyond to make sure this upgrade is all that it can be in 2024.

I felt like Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered didn't need to exist – but its $10 price tag is incredible value for an upgrade that's far more than a fresh coat of paint.

Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

