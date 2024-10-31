Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered's $10 upgrade fee would've been a lot easier to swallow if Sony had just showed this 9-second comparison clip in the first place

Fans have been looking at Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered with skepticism ever since it was first announced - it is, after all, an upgrade of a game that's just seven years old and one generation removed from current hardware, and one that remains quite a looker at that. But now one 9-second comparison clip is doing some serious work to convince people that the $10 upgrade fee is worthwhile.

The clip is part of a longer set of comparisons from Push Square, but this brief bit of footage broke out on social media because, well, the upgrade looks damn good. In the old game, we see Aloy stand on a set of pale gray rocks, looking out over murky water. In the remaster, there's far more detail on those rocks with moss and such, the water is clear and inviting, and in the distance there's far more detail in the grass and other vegetation.

I'm sold after seeing it, and judging by the response on Twitter, I'm not alone.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered is a gorgeous visual upgrade. Nixxes has crushed it😍 pic.twitter.com/r8iooSM9ykOctober 30, 2024

Nixxes continues to flex their talent. Naughty Dog is about to ask them to Remake their lazy TLOU Part II Remaster. 😭 pic.twitter.com/RItlhZLRAYOctober 31, 2024

Sony gave Horizon Zero Dawn away for free, no strings attached: $0This means people who got it free can pay $10 and also receive the DLC and a massive graphic update. I don't see the rip-off.And people who were still not interested in HZD can skip it.pic.twitter.com/j9BxtJn8fk https://t.co/XvfiMK7O1pOctober 31, 2024

You could argue that the upgrade changes the mood of the scene, but there's no denying it's both a technical improvement and much more attractive looking. The new water tech is especially impressive, and was also a highlight last week when Digital Foundry's early analysis argued that the remaster is actually more akin to a proper remake. Does Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered need to exist? I guess that depends on how you define the word "need." But at a minimum, it's good to see the devs go above and beyond to make sure this upgrade is all that it can be in 2024.

I felt like Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered didn't need to exist – but its $10 price tag is incredible value for an upgrade that's far more than a fresh coat of paint.