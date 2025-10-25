"Halo is on PlayStation going forward, starting with Halo: Campaign Evolved": As Xbox's most iconic FPS hits PS5, devs hint that the days of exclusivity are over

News
By published

"As the Master Chief once said: 'I think we're just getting started.'"

Halo: Campaign Evolved screenshot
(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

PlayStation is getting its first ever Halo game in the form of the newly unveiled Halo: Campaign Evolved - a remake of the landmark first shooter in the series, also coming to Xbox and PC - and it sounds like the era of exclusivity is over for Master Chief.

Halo: CE is probably Xbox's most iconic game, but seeing the PS5 logo pop up in its reveal isn't too surprising after the console maker ported former exclusives like Forza Horizon 5 and Sea of Thieves to its former rival's platform. And it's just going to get more common, according to Halo Studios.

See more Xbox Series X News
Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.