"Halo is on PlayStation going forward, starting with Halo: Campaign Evolved": As Xbox's most iconic FPS hits PS5, devs hint that the days of exclusivity are over

PlayStation is getting its first ever Halo game in the form of the newly unveiled Halo: Campaign Evolved - a remake of the landmark first shooter in the series, also coming to Xbox and PC - and it sounds like the era of exclusivity is over for Master Chief.

Halo: CE is probably Xbox's most iconic game, but seeing the PS5 logo pop up in its reveal isn't too surprising after the console maker ported former exclusives like Forza Horizon 5 and Sea of Thieves to its former rival's platform. And it's just going to get more common, according to Halo Studios.

Speaking at a livestreamed panel from HCS 2025, community director Brian Jarrard said "Halo is on PlayStation going forward, starting with Halo: Campaign Evolved," perhaps hinting that there's more in the works apart from 2026's remake. "It's just gonna mean more Halo for everyone. It's really a new era."

All that talk was only bolstered by the official PlayStation Blog in a post also penned by Jarrard, aka ske7ch. "As the Master Chief once said: 'I think we're just getting started.'"

"For some of you, it'll be a chance to revisit a classic in a completely new light. For others, it'll be the very first time setting foot on the ring and discovering what makes Halo unforgettable," the blog continued.

Halo coming to new platforms shouldn't be too dramatic a surprise as Xbox president Sarah Bond just recently called exclusive games outdated because people "want to be able to play with your friends anywhere regardless of what they're on."

