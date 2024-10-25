Hades 2 patch 6 lets us live out our Zelda and Dark Souls fantasies by making pots easier than ever to smash, and nerfs nearly every new enemy

Shortly after dropping a Herculean update last week, developer Supergiant Games has now quickly responded to the boats of fan feedback that washed ashore with Hades 2's sixth patch.

The in-progress roguelike took Melinoe to a new region, gave her a new jetpack-gauntlet weapon, and expanded its pantheon of gods further in last week's Olympus Update, but the titular region seems to have kicked everyone's butts a bit too hard as the studio is now walking back some of that challenge. Supergiant Games tweeted that the patch "should help your battles through the new region go a bit smoother," and it's nerfed nearly every enemy in Olympus, including the main new boss, to prove it. Some enemy attack patterns have also been tweaked to become more clear, which should indirectly make things easier, too.

That's all well and good, but what's most important to me in games is whether or not I can smash things - specifically crunchy things. Link terrorizes every pot he sees in Hyrule. Our cursed Dark Souls avatars roll into urns aplenty. Even the first Hades game fulfilled those fantasies quite nicely. You need to be strung along by the promise of something small and satisfying to destroy in big games like these, and Hades 2 was seriously lacking in the all-important pot-smashing department, but patch six is thankfully making amends. "You now can break urns and other objects when you Sprint into them," the game's newest patch notes explains. Hurray.

Elsewhere, the sixth patch is full of the usual big fixes, weapon tweaks, minor text changes, and miscellaneous menu rejigs that we've come to expect while Supergiant Games continues to work on its next major early access update set to come out sometime in early 2025.

In the meantime, see where the original Hades lands in our best roguelike games list. Spoilers: it's high.