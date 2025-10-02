First major Hades 2 update fixes all sorts of glitches and makes one of the most annoying minibosses easier

The first post-launch Hades 2 update is here, fixing a number of issues in the roguelike and tweaking more than a few other aspects. Among all the adjustments is a tidy little change for one of the minibosses that should make the battle just a bit more bearable (only a smidge, mind).

The highly anticipated sequel from Supergiant Games bashed its way out of Early Access just last week, and with the proper release comes a smattering of rebalances as more people take the war to Chronos. Many of the hotfixes listed involve small, but no less annoying, glitches.

For instance, the Gorgon Amulet was using the effect of Yarn of Ariadne for whatever reason, but now it's sorted. Dogs spawned by Lycaons have been prevented from activating Unseen Ire. A situation where Hecate should mention Gigaros but doesn't has been rectified.

Lots of stuff like that – spoiler protection is on in the patch notes, if you've not encountered everything yet. But the most exciting change comes for the battle against any Phantoms you across, the vampiric hellspawn in the Fields of Mourning.

Their physical moves all drain health, and prior to now, they could do so from your raised serpents, essentially allowing them to use your allies against you in the form of HP resourcing. Irritating!

But not any more. They're still a tricky fight – none of their other attacks have been modified – but this will take the edge off. I'd expect more of these sort of changes in the weeks ahead, as Supergiant finesses Hades 2 further amid the growing playerbase.

