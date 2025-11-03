Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser couldn't kill GTA 4's Niko Bellic as fans needed to be able "to play forever," so he killed Red Dead Redemption's John Marston instead

John died so Niko could live

Rockstar Games co-founder and the studio's former lead writer Dan Houser has revealed that he originally wanted to kill off Niko Bellic at the end of GTA 4, but the team abandoned the idea due to technical challenges and returned to it for Red Dead Redemption's heart-wrenching finale. I say that's a fair trade.

"I would've liked to have, at the end of GTA 4, killed Niko, but you couldn't do it," Houser said in an interview with Lex Fridman. "You know, the game doesn't work like that."

