Creating Red Dead Redemption 2 was "not that fun," Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser says, as it wasn't "coming together" and was "over budget so much I didn’t want to think about it"

News
By published

RDR2 had a lot of doubters, according to the game's lead writer

Red Dead Redemption 2 screenshot showing the silhouette of a man with a cowboy hat on horseback, a glowing sun seen behind him
(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

It's no secret that Rockstar Games traveled a shaky road on its way to Red Dead Redemption 2's release date, twice delayed. At the time, a Kotaku report claimed that many developers on the open-world hit were subject to crunch and, now, Dan Houser's finally spoke out about the tough production - without mentioning the crunched devs, of course.

In the latest episode of the Lex Fridman podcast, Rockstar Games co-founder, former GTA frontman, and Red Dead Redemption 2 lead writer Dan Houser spoke about the pressures of making games on such a large scale. Red Dead Redemption 2 sticks out as a particularly difficult project, though.

Dan Houser says Rockstar Games only attempted GTA London once in 26 years because the series is “so much about America” that “it wouldn’t really have worked in the same way elsewhere."

Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.