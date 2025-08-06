20-year Rockstar vet Lazlow has been Grand Theft Auto's radio host since GTA 3, but he doubts he'll appear in GTA 6: "It was an amazing journey"

Former Rockstar director and producer Jeffrey Crawford "Lazlow" Jones has played the same neurotic, perverted radio host in the Grand Theft Auto series since GTA 3 in 2001, but he likely won't continue his freak streak with GTA 6.

Asked about it during a recent interview with Nerd Reactor, Lazlow says that, when it comes to appearing in GTA 6, "I doubt it."

"You know, we left in 2020," Lazlow says of moving from Rockstar to his current position at Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser's new studio Absurd Ventures, which is "creating new IP, building narrative worlds and writing stories for a variety of genres," according to Lazlow's LinkedIn. "I loved working on those games with Dan, and I was on the radio in GTA 3, and all the GTAs after that."

"And it was an amazing journey working on GTA for 20 years. Dan worked on it for 22 years," Lazlow continues. "But what's really exciting is the creative team and some others that were there for two decades have all come to Absurd Ventures, and it's got that creative vibe and grit that reminds me of those early years at Rockstar, where we're working on a lot of different projects, and everybody's throwing in ideas, and we're working on stuff that makes us laugh."

Absurd just announced its plans to publish its upcoming open-world, sci-fi action game set in its A Better Paradise universe with South Korean company Smilegate, which developed and maintained MMORPG Lost Ark. It's not GTA 6, but it's something.

