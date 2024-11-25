God of War actor Chris Judge says it's "absolutely not true" that he teased new content as "you can't tease something you know nothing about"

Following speculation surrounding Kratos voice actor Chris Judge seemingly hinting at new God of War announcements, he confirms that this isn't what he had intended to do at all - in fact, he's in the dark regarding potential new content just as much as fans are.

Speaking in a recent post , Judge addresses the rumors, promptly shutting down hopes of God of War news. "Absolutely not true! You can’t tease something you know nothing about. I will be making announcements in the near future," he confirms, but "I can guarantee none of them will be about OUR beloved God of War. I am awaiting updates just like everyone else." He's planning something, then, it seems - just not what fans expected.

The rumors started after a livestream in which the actor dropped cryptic hints about coming "announcements" without specifying what they'd be regarding. "The next two weeks are gonna be chock-full of announcements and all kinds of good stuff," he said at one point, even going on to name a date: "December 1st, we will be making a major announcement - which I can't wait to do 'cause a lot of you asked me: 'What's coming next?'"

While it's admittedly disappointing to hear that these mysterious announcements aren't about God of War: Ragnarok or its smash-hit predecessor, there's no telling what Judge could have in store for fans. Perhaps the iconic voice actor is taking on a new project, or as comments are suggesting, something to do with older media like Stargate SG-1 that he's been a part of. Only time will reveal the truth, however, and December, thankfully, isn't all that far off.

