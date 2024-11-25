God of War actor Chris Judge says it's "absolutely not true" that he teased new content as "you can't tease something you know nothing about"
He's "awaiting updates just like everyone else"
Following speculation surrounding Kratos voice actor Chris Judge seemingly hinting at new God of War announcements, he confirms that this isn't what he had intended to do at all - in fact, he's in the dark regarding potential new content just as much as fans are.
Speaking in a recent post, Judge addresses the rumors, promptly shutting down hopes of God of War news. "Absolutely not true! You can’t tease something you know nothing about. I will be making announcements in the near future," he confirms, but "I can guarantee none of them will be about OUR beloved God of War. I am awaiting updates just like everyone else." He's planning something, then, it seems - just not what fans expected.
Absolutely not true! You can’t tease something you know nothing about. I will be making announcements in the near future, I can guarantee none of them will be about OUR beloved God of War. I am awaiting updates just like everyone else. ❤️ https://t.co/CNPWcmnXCWNovember 25, 2024
The rumors started after a livestream in which the actor dropped cryptic hints about coming "announcements" without specifying what they'd be regarding. "The next two weeks are gonna be chock-full of announcements and all kinds of good stuff," he said at one point, even going on to name a date: "December 1st, we will be making a major announcement - which I can't wait to do 'cause a lot of you asked me: 'What's coming next?'"
pic.twitter.com/MOlT9XSGiTNovember 23, 2024
While it's admittedly disappointing to hear that these mysterious announcements aren't about God of War: Ragnarok or its smash-hit predecessor, there's no telling what Judge could have in store for fans. Perhaps the iconic voice actor is taking on a new project, or as comments are suggesting, something to do with older media like Stargate SG-1 that he's been a part of. Only time will reveal the truth, however, and December, thankfully, isn't all that far off.
It took just 2 weeks for God of War: Ragnarok modders to remove over 1,500 lines of "pointless" and "patronizing" dialogue that also irked PS5 players on launch
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.