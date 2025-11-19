God of War 2018's boss fights were so good that they've been recreated almost one-for-one in a new Netflix Bollywood movie that feels like a tribute to Kratos as well as Mortal Kombat fatalities

Seven years after it took home Game of the Year at the 2018 Game Awards, God of War is still collecting accolades. The one I'm telling you about today, admittedly, isn't as formal or official as the game's inclusion on Rolling Stone's 2025 list of the best games of all time, but it is far more entertaining.

The honor I'm speaking of is God of War's apparent influence on the new Bollywood Netflix film, Mahavatar Narsimha. Clips from a battle scene in the movie are circulating around social media for the simple fact that some of the animations appear to be one-to-one replications of animations from God of War's epic battle scenes.

Before I angle your eyes toward the below video, I feel a responsibility to let you know similar videos are being shared in spaces that are propagating some deeply and overtly racist views. The GamesRadar+ team, which includes someone of South Asian descent, helped me locate a video whose sharer didn't express any of those views, but I'd probably avoid comments sections on this topic generally. Just a heads up.