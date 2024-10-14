Garry's Mod creator "finally" gets one of the sandbox game's rarest achievements: to play on the same server as himself

Garry Newman, the mastermind developer behind Garry's Mod, has "finally" achieved one of the beloved sandbox game's rarest feats - he has played the game as himself, with himself.

Garry's Mod has long stood the test of time as one of Facepunch Studios and Valve 's greatest hits, but there's one achievement that most players will never unlock (legitimately, anyway). That's to "play on the same server as Garry" - AKA, creator Garry Newman, who apparently didn't have the rare achievement himself until now. "Finally got this," he writes in a post with a screenshot of the newly unlocked "Yes, I am the real Garry!" achievement.

Finally got this pic.twitter.com/RKNOQAmzj1October 11, 2024

As a player myself, I'm not sure how any of that would work - but it's somehow wonderfully hilarious, and the comments under Newman's post are just as amusing. "Congrats, I'm jealous you could meet the one and only," reads one. "How many attempts did it take?" Another jokingly calls the situation "impossible," with someone else stating it's "counterintuitive." It's also hard to ignore the cries of those not lucky enough to have the achievement themselves.

Amid the jesting, countless comments begging Garry to help them unlock "Yes, I am the real Garry!" flood the replies. They all speak to the achievement's rarity, with one player actually exclaiming that they've been trying to snag it "since 2009." Another fan simply calls it the "only moral achievement to cheat" - and part of me is sort of inclined to agree. I've got hundreds of hours in-game myself, and sadly haven't come across Garry.

