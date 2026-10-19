The Finals adding real-time AI commentary in new update that'll call out people's usernames, a feature the devs will almost certainly regret

News
By
Published

Embark's rolling out the feature starting tomorrow

A character from The Finals is showered in gold against a bright pink background
(Image credit: Embark Studios)

The predecessor to Arc Raiders is bringing in some dynamic commentary through the power of AI. The Finals, the multiplayer FPS Embark Studios released before its mammoth extraction shooter, is introducing a way to recognize players in real time through in-game play-by-play.

The team revealed the feature in a short video, explaining the idea and how it'll work. Essentially, now Scott and June, the two voices you hear while playing The Finals, will start mentioning people's nicknames whenever they do something cool.

So, instead of just hearing, "And that's a good headshot," you'll get, "[Player] just scored a good headshot." A small, but noticeable change that can help make gameplay feel more exciting.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+
DYNAMIC COMMENTARY | THE FINALS PRIME TIME - YouTube DYNAMIC COMMENTARY | THE FINALS PRIME TIME - YouTube
Watch On

Initially, the list of ways you'll hear this will be relatively short, to help the devs test the technology in motion. "Keeping it narrow means we can curate what he actually says," Carl Strandberg, audio director on The Finals, explains. "Make sure it sounds good, and like the Scotty we all know and love."

This is all powered through AI, since the voice is essentially performing an automatic text-to-speech function. The commentary already uses this technology, and Embark took some flak when the fanbase learned about that a few years ago.

It appears the team on The Finals weren't deterred. I'm curious about how this goes down. In theory, it could be fun, but it seems likely it'll be switched off because players set up accounts with naughty words to hear them out loud.

It's disappointing to see Embark double down on gen-AI as well. I'm not convinced this is a necessary use of the technology, but I'm open to being proven wrong. It arrives in the Prime Time update on October 20.

Arc Raiders TV and movie adaptations can do what the game doesn't: "We feel like we have created a world that's fertile ground to tell all kinds of different stories"

Anthony McGlynn
Anthony McGlynn
Contributing Writer

Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Exclusive: Kitao Sakurai on why fighting game legend Justin Wong made the cut
    1
    Street Fighter's Justin Wong cameo was because the director felt the movie "needs to work for fans"
  2. 2
    All weapons and gear in the Helldivers 2 Scope of Authority Warbond
  3. 3
    Razer's first Hall effect keyboard fixes my greatest annoyance with the previous generation
  4. 4
    Razer's retro-fueled pixel art Pokemon set is my favorite yet, but UK and US fans can't catch it all
  5. 5
    Resident Evil star Austin Abrams had security called on him whilst filming Whalefall because he looked "so f***ed up"