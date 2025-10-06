Survive "a near-death studio experience," rally to make a hit game, and get laid off anyway: 10-year studio The Outsiders shut down by Dune: Awakening house Funcom

Metal: Hellsinger developer The Outsiders is closing down amid wider layoffs at parent Funcom in the games industry's latest example of punishing people who make successful games.

Funcom is rapidly becoming well-versed in the industry's new favorite pastime, having only just announced layoffs in the same breath it celebrated its new survival MMO Dune: Awakening as "the biggest release we've had in our 32-year long history of making great games."

"We cannot yet determine the exact impact" of these layoffs, Funcom said last week. A new statement from The Outsiders founder and studio creative director David Goldfarb confirms that the impact has reached Funcom's Stockholm arm.

"I have not had much time to process the news but all of us at The Outsiders and Funcom Stockholm have been affected by the layoffs at Funcom and our 10 year old studio will be closing," the statement reads.

"Many of us had survived a near-death studio experience years back when Darkborn was cancelled, and because of this team's loyalty and refusal to quit, Metal Hellsinger was born. It will always be a high point for me personally and I will be forever grateful we got to make it and for the wonderful team and partnerships that made it happen."

Darkborn was a first-person stealth action game about a young humanoid monster preying on the humans who slaughtered its tribe. It was previously known as Project Wight, re-revealed in 2019 after years in development, and canceled in 2020. "Perhaps one day we will return to it," The Outsiders said at the time.

Metal: Hellsinger is what put the studio on the map. Released in 2022 to thousands of "Overwhelmingly Positive" reviews on Steam alone (where it's currently 75% off), and earning gilded reviews across all platforms, the "shoot on the beat" rhythm shooter felt like the modern Doom games with heavy metal music literally injected into their veins. It was inventive, tightly designed, and it hit your eyes and ears in ways few games manage.

"We had hoped to do something even better this time," The Outsiders' statement continues. "Things don't always go the way you hope.

"But we are not giving up, and we are going to try to continue on in some new form. If you think you can help in any way, with business leads, placement for employees, guidance, whatever it is, I would be genuinely grateful if you reach out here. Change is always tough and right now we are all hurting. Thanks so much."

