How to find and kill STALKER 2 poltergeists

STALKER 2 poltergeists are invisible enemies that can cause chaos when you don't know what's going on. They come in basic, electric and fire variants but all are hard to find and harder to kill but, once you know what to look for, you can deal with them a lot more easily.

STALKER 2 poltergeists

(Image credit: GSC Game World)

You'll know a STALKER 2 poltergeist is around when you start seeing floating objects that attack you. Boxes, barrels, crates - anything can suddenly rise into the air before flying at you, and if you can't find the source it's going to be happening the entire time you're in the area.

What you're looking for is the swirling spectral glow you can see in the image above. That's the poltergeist and, while it looks ethereal, it's very physical. It just uses invisibility much like a Bloodsucker in Heart of Chornobyl. However, Bloodsuckers appear just as they attack, giving themselves away and don't throw objects. Generally you'll also only find poltergeists inside, while Bloodsuckers tend to appear more in the open.

When you start getting attacked in Stalker 2 , immediately keep moving to avoid taking damage. If you do see an object start to float, try to break line of sight with it, as otherwise it will just fly straight at you. While moving, listen for a strange fizzing noise or the occasional animal noise. That should lead you to the poltergeist if you can't initially see it.

Once you find the glowing shape, unload whatever STALKER 2 weapon you have into it and it will throw up a rubble shield to protect itself before running away. The trick to defeating it is to stay on it and repeat this process. It can take a while but if you keep on the smokey shape and shoot it every chance you get you'll eventually kill the poltergeist and reveal its ugly-ass, non-invisible form:

(Image credit: GSC Game World)

Once it's dead, you'll stop being attacked and will be free to go about whatever you were trying to do before boxes started killing you. Electric and Fire poltergeists can be dealt with in much the same way but use their respective elements to attack you and, as a result, they can be much more dangerous to deal with.

It's enemies like this that mean you really want to make sure you repair broken guns in STALKER 2 when you can, as a weapon failure at the wrong time can easily get you killed.



© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission