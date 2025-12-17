Splitgate devs give up on Splitgate 2 and combine the FPS games, just like everyone wanted in the first place, for Arena Reloaded

The Splitgate games are split no more. As part of the continued re-release of Splitgate 2, the sequel is being folded in with the original for what’s now known as Splitgate: Arena Reloaded, an FPS that combines the strengths of both games.

Developer 1047 Games just announced the bold move, with Arena Reloaded available right this second for players to check out. For this iteration, the original Splitgate mechanics people enjoyed, such as the frenetic portal-based movement and sci-fi-inspired weaponry, are spliced with new maps, modes, weapons and beyond, to create a more robust multiplayer shooter overall.

Five distinct sandboxes are joining the rotation in Splitgate: Arena Reloaded, each pushing the strategic possibilities in different ways. You've got Abyss, Oasis, and Karman Station, each reworked from the first game to test your skills a little more, then Terra 13, a mountainous circle in the middle of a gigantic space colony, and Hammerhead, a stage based in a gigantic moving vehicle, for maximum disorientation.

Numerous modes are available, including team-based and free-for-all skirmishes. Keenly, there's a Classic Arena option, derived from the original Splitgate, with fixed loadouts of an assault rifle and a carbine, for more old-school first-person shooter tomfoolery.

This is all very much in line with what players were hoping for from Splitgate 2. As development on the sequel wore on, the question loomed over whether a follow-up was necessary over a revamped continuation of the first that simply built on those foundations. Clearly, 1047 Games listened and agrees. Splitgate: Arena Reloaded is available now.

