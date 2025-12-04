As Splitgate 2 prepares to release for a second time, design director says the team has handled "a challenging situation with honesty, humility, and grit"

News
By published

The Halo x Portal FPS un-launched after a series of controversies

A thumnail crop of Splitgate 2 key art showing orange and blue portals and teams of shooters running between them
(Image credit: 1047 Games)

1047 Games is preparing to undo the un-launching of its portal-hopping arena shooter Splitgate 2, and the game's design director says the studio handled the controversies around overpriced microtransactions, free-to-play grind, and divisive hats with "honesty, humility, and grit."

Splitgate 2's design director as of this summer, Josh Watson, recently penned a letter posted to social media ahead of the free-to-play shooter's relaunch, introducing himself to the community as a lifelong Halo buff, Unreal Tournament modder, and former Rocket League lead.

"I have watched them handle a challenging situation with honesty, humility, and grit," he added, which might give some players pause. "Everyone who has worked on this game cares deeply about doing right by our players. They have worked their asses off and have built something full of heart. I hope the entire team, past and present, is incredibly proud of what they’ve accomplished. I certainly am."

Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.