Imagine Infinity Nikki with a bazooka loaded with love rockets and you get this Doom Eternal-flavored shooter that’s all about killing with kindness – and guns

Hidden between the obvious wonders of the world – the imposing Taj Mahal, the astounding Pyramids of Giza, Sonic the Hedgehog – is the more subtle miracle of girlkind's commitment to the color pink, which is so powerful that upcoming movement shooter Incolatus rightfully transforms it into a bunch of guns.

A:✅Y2K ✅Girlypop✅Arena Shooter✅Movement shooterWhere standing still is not an option pic.twitter.com/9fRDIDXrvLJanuary 8, 2025

Machine guns, nail guns, bubble guns and more are all coated in blinding shades of antibiotic pink, as is the rest of Incolatus' Xbox 360 world. It looks like a church built out of sugar, full of lovely rosy archways, and, apparently, a lethally greedy mining company that wants to drain it of its sustaining force: Love. So you, armed with weapons and a modest flip phone, lay siege to the company's robots to spread Love one damage point at a time.

"Do you have any idea how much shareholder value you just destroyed?!" a gruff voice whines in Incolatus' gameplay trailer .

But you can't stop killing! The faster you move in Incolatus, "the more damage you deal and the more you heal," says the game's Steam description .

"Master a deep and flexible push-forward combat system to generate high Love scores and become the Cupid of death!" it continues. Do it fashionably, too; Incolatus, like recent breakout open-world cutie Infinity Nikki , includes dress-up game elements. Players can select custom fabrics for their gloves and colors reminiscent of nail polish shades in the FPS.

Developer Funny Fintan Softworks promises a demo "very soon," and I can't wait to annihilate my retinas with shades of '00s Barbie pink. To me, it represents the kind of brazen girliness that has never before been seen in the FPS genre, which can be especially hostile to women players. Incolatus is also a welcome piece of evidence that being a woman in games doesn't always have to mean playing a cozy, fireside farmer. Other times, girlhood is an atomic bomb.

