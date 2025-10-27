Halo: Campaign Evolved leads call AI "a tool in a toolbox" comparable to others like Photoshop, but assure "the people are the ones who are creating the game"

The exciting remake of beloved 2001 sci-fi shooter Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo: Campaign Evolved, has been unveiled – and considering today's climate of rising generative AI use, it's unsurprising that some fans may worry about its role within the new release's development.

Executive producer Damon Conn addresses such concerns in a recent interview with Rolling Stone – and it does sound like AI could play a part in the production of Campaign Evolved, albeit a minor one in support of the developers actually putting in the creative work. "I want to be very clear… People are creative. People make games. AI can improve workflows. It can do things for the game," explains Conn.

The Halo leads aren't the only folks working within the video game industry to speak on the matter of AI use during development. Arc Raiders lead Patrick Söderlund said that games "can't be built by an AI" and "I hope they never can."

