Half-Life 3 "would register on a GDP level" as a Steam Machine launch title, but "Valve doesn't need a Half-Life-sized spectacle to sell hardware," analyst says

Valve's recent Steam Machine announcement may have fuelled fans' hopes that Half-Life 3 could finally be happening, but analysts don't think the new hardware would need the first-person shooter to sell. But that said, if it did get the game as a launch title, "its impact would register on a GDP level."

Half-Life 3 hype has been reaching fever pitch lately – not only is today the 27th anniversary of the series, but Valve recently announced new hardware, and in its reveal, showed off stickers that some thought could hint at a Half-Life tease. That, and The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley has also been acting rather suspiciously about his one wishlisted Steam game . Certainly, none of this is irrefutable evidence that something is actually happening, but we reached out to a number of analysts to ask if the Steam Machine needs a game like Half-Life 3 to help sell it in the first place, and if exclusive games for the hardware could be a possibility.

"Valve doesn't need a Half-Life-sized spectacle to sell hardware," says Joost van Dreunen, an NYU Stern School of Business professor and former CEO of games market research firm SuperData Research. But if it did release it with the Steam Machine? Oh boy. "In fact, if Valve does decide to suddenly release Half-Life 3 alongside the new device, its impact would register on a GDP level," he adds.