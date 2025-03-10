Doom director claims The Dark Ages can be beaten without using a gun, but "the game's not necessarily built to do that"

News
By
published

Please refrain from ripping or tearing

Doom: The Dark Ages screenshot
(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

When you think of Doom, your mind will undoubtedly go to blasting demons into hunks of viscera with a Super Shotgun or the BFG9000. And despite heading back to the past, Doom: The Dark Ages shows no signs of straying away from series tradition. The trailers have featured all the weapons you’ve come to expect and some new ones – like that really cool one that grinds skulls into projectiles. But according to Doom: The Dark Ages game director Hugo Martin, you can make your way through the game without firing a single shot, apparently.

One of the new features in Doom: The Dark Ages is a parry system and enhanced melee attacks with the likes of a shield/chainsaw hybrid and a demonic flail. And when asked by PC Gamer if it was possible to make your way through the game without shooting, Martin seemed optimistic. "If people could beat Dark Souls with no damage and pistol-only Nightmare runs on [Doom 2016], I'm sure people will figure out how to do it with the shield and the melee, because they're pretty powerful, but you'd have a hard time, that's for sure."

That being said, this isn’t a situation where this approach has been hardwired into the game as a standard approach, as Martin says, "The game's not necessarily built to do that," adding, "Not like a Dishonored or something where you're balancing the game for somebody to be able to do that." At its heart, Doom: The Dark Ages is still an adrenaline-filled FPS, not an immersive sim, so the developers definitely expect Doomguy to do what he does best.

The trailer for the game also shows that the Doom Slayer will have access to some vehicles – namely, a machine gun-mounted dragon and a mech suit – so unless those can punch (the dragon does not appear to have fists), you will likely have to shoot at some point. Although that’s for the sickos of the Doom community to figure out what counts in a potential gun-free run of Doom: The Dark Ages when it launches on May 15, 2025.

Despite the action-packed nature of the series, Hugo Martin recently revealed that a lot of players care about Doom’s story, leading to a heavier focus in The Dark Ages.

See more Xbox Series X News
Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over two years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Big in 2025 montage image showing the Doom Slayer from Doom: The Dark Ages as well as combat against various demons and a cyber dragon
Doom: The Dark Ages takes the series forward by winding the clock several centuries back
The Doom Slayer riding a demon dragon during the Doom: The Dark Ages trailer.
As if hell and demons weren't enough, Doom: The Dark Ages went medieval so id Software "could get more dark and sinister with the tool kit"
Doom
Doom: The Dark Ages' new cutscenes exist because of fans' unlikely obsession with the series' lore: "A Doom game that doesn’t have a story is just an arcade game”
Doom: The Dark Ages
Doom: The Dark Ages "isn't designed to be the end" of the iconic shooter series, with director Hugo Martin saying he "wouldn't have a problem doing this for a long time"
Doom: The Dark Ages
21 years after Doom 3, Doom: The Dark Ages is trying to make good on the controversial sprint option: "You're going to feel like a silverback on a hoverboard with a giant sledgehammer"
The Doom Slayer standing in front of fire in the FPS game, Doom: The Dark Ages.
Doom: The Dark Ages – Everything we know so far
Latest in FPS Games
Doom: The Dark Ages screenshot
Doom director claims The Dark Ages can be beaten without using a gun, but "the game's not necessarily built to do that"
Battlefield Bad Company 2
Battlefield dev reveals more of his Bad Company 3 script and confirms the plot would revolve around the squad getting kicked out of the military and brought back for a final suicide mission
A Titan readies for combat in an animated trailer for Apex Legends Season 19
Yet another Respawn shooter has reportedly been canceled, following the studio's Star Wars FPS and rumored Titanfall Legends game to the grave
A cropped screenshot from the pre-alpha gameplay footage shown in the &#039;Introducing Battlefield Labs&#039; video.
Battlefield 6's first teaser takes me back to the days of Modern Warfare 2 lobbies and 24/7 Metro matches, proving we all crave a return to shooters' simpler times
Doom
Doom: The Dark Ages' new cutscenes exist because of fans' unlikely obsession with the series' lore: "A Doom game that doesn’t have a story is just an arcade game”
Battlefield Bad Company 2
"I am freaked out by how much might actually have been accurate": Battlefield Bad Company 3 writer unearths forgotten script
Latest in News
Doom: The Dark Ages screenshot
Doom director claims The Dark Ages can be beaten without using a gun, but "the game's not necessarily built to do that"
Giancarlo Esposito in The Electric State
The Electric State may be the Russo brothers' most challenging VFX project yet, but stars Stanley Tucci and Giancarlo Esposito say it's one of the easiest films they’ve ever done
The Last of Us season 2 trailer shows spores
The Last of Us season 2 is bringing in one of the biggest game omissions from season 1 – and the showrunners say it's for a "good reason"
Daredevil: Born Again
Vincent D'Onofrio responds to a fan who thinks Daredevil: Born Again has "ruined" Kingpin: "Thanks for the support dumbass"
Players in GTA Online running businesses and playing missions
GTA publisher is suing a GTA Online website that lets you buy hacked accounts, which "risks upending the GTA 5 player experience"
Death Stranding 2 trailer showing Sam shooting at an enemy
Hideo Kojima aims to beat the ‘walking simulator’ allegations as Death Stranding 2 releases combat-heavy trailer
More about fps
Battlefield Bad Company 2

Battlefield dev reveals more of his Bad Company 3 script and confirms the plot would revolve around the squad getting kicked out of the military and brought back for a final suicide mission
A Titan readies for combat in an animated trailer for Apex Legends Season 19

Yet another Respawn shooter has reportedly been canceled, following the studio's Star Wars FPS and rumored Titanfall Legends game to the grave
Giancarlo Esposito in The Electric State

The Electric State may be the Russo brothers' most challenging VFX project yet, but stars Stanley Tucci and Giancarlo Esposito say it's one of the easiest films they’ve ever done
See more latest
Most Popular
Giancarlo Esposito in The Electric State
The Electric State may be the Russo brothers' most challenging VFX project yet, but stars Stanley Tucci and Giancarlo Esposito say it's one of the easiest films they’ve ever done
The Last of Us season 2 trailer shows spores
The Last of Us season 2 is bringing in one of the biggest game omissions from season 1 – and the showrunners say it's for a "good reason"
A screenshot of a castle in Manor Lords.
Manor Lords dev confirms "castles and sieges are now in the works" for the city builder, as well as a new map that could get its own game mode in the future
Daredevil: Born Again
Vincent D'Onofrio responds to a fan who thinks Daredevil: Born Again has "ruined" Kingpin: "Thanks for the support dumbass"
One Piece Egghead arc
After 18 years, the English dub of long-running anime One Piece has finally caught up with the original Japanese version
Death Stranding 2 trailer showing Sam shooting at an enemy
Hideo Kojima aims to beat the ‘walking simulator’ allegations as Death Stranding 2 releases combat-heavy trailer
Players in GTA Online running businesses and playing missions
GTA publisher is suing a GTA Online website that lets you buy hacked accounts, which "risks upending the GTA 5 player experience"
Suikoden
Suikoden lead hopes to expand the cult JRPG series "beyond where it ended" and would happily follow Zelda to the silver screen: "If you have any friends in Hollywood, please let us know"
Giancarlo Esposito and Stanley Tucci in The Electric State
Stars Stanley Tucci and Giancarlo Esposito say their new dystopian sci-fi movie The Electric State is more like our own reality than we might realize
Daredevil: Born Again
Elden Henson jokes that what happened to Foggy in Daredevil: Born Again went down because he ran over Kevin Feige's foot with his car