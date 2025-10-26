After Randy Pitchford had a game cancelled by EA, he was called by Gabe Newell out of nowhere to ask if he wanted to work on Half-Life: "I don't believe in manifestation - I believe in coincidence"

Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford recalled a time where he was envisioning a Half-Life based idea and out of nowhere received an unrelated call from Valve boss Gabe Newell.

After leaving 3D Realms Randy Pitchford joined Rebel Boat Rocker with fellow ex employees, "It was very difficult. We were taking every risk building a new game, creating a new engine, building a new IP, and building a company all at the same time," Pitchford explained in the Shacknews documentary 24 'Til Launch: The Making of Borderlands 4. However, if you don't recognise the studio, that's because its debut game was cancelled by EA and the staffers all jumped ship, with a number of them founding Borderlands 4 developer Gearbox, as Pitchford explains " I called up some of the folks that I'd respected the most that I'd been working with and asked them if they wanted to kind of come along and let's get this thing going."

Pitchford recalled, "I don't believe in manifestation – I believe in coincidence – literally that afternoon, with no action on my part, Gabe Newell calls me because he had heard that we had left Rebel Boat Rocker and that I was starting a new thing, and he wanted to see if we would be interested in working on Half-Life." He "immediately got on a plane" and pitched the game that would eventually become Half-Life: Opposing Force. However, since Valve didn't own Half-Life at that point, with publisher Sierra owning the IP.

