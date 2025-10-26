Borderlands boss Randy Pitchford says the games industry is "just getting started": "We haven't even had our Citizen Kane yet, let alone Jurassic Park or Star Wars. We're just figuring this s**t out"

News
By published

It definitely wasn't The Pre-Sequel, that's for sure

Borderlands 4
(Image credit: 2K)

Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford reckons the games industry still hasn't kicked into high gear yet despite how much work went into Borderlands 4.

Citizen Kane is often used as the shorthand for "the best thing in a given medium" and while that may not exactly be truthful in Citizen Kane's case when the likes of 12 Angry Men, Harakiri, and The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie exist, but "the Citizen Kane of X" is a common phrase. And while some argue the Citizen Kane of games may be something like Ocarina of Time, Metal Gear Solid, Chrono Trigger, or Super Mario 64, Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford reckons games still haven't had a Citizen Kane

See more Nintendo Switch 2 News
Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over three years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.