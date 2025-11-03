"The greed on display is disgusting": Fortnite finally adds pets in the form of Sidekicks but finds a way to make everyone mad with "absurd" pricing

At long last, Fortnite has added Sidekicks – adorable pets – to the battle royale, but bad news; they're expensive, with price tags made even worse by customization restrictions that ask players to buy multiple of the same companions if they want their ears to be slightly different.

Fortnite Sidekicks have been a mixed bag, to say the least. The idea of a little dog following you around as you play in the battle royale and Lego mode is cute – hell, you can pet them and watch them dance. But many players are seriously unhappy with the fact that although you can customize their physical traits, such as their ears, size, and color, you can only do so once – your choice is permanent, and if you want a "chonky" dog after already choosing a regular build, then you're going to have to buy another one. That's not fun, especially when the first wave of Sidekicks are set to range between 1,200 and 1,500 V-Bucks, costing more than some character skins.

