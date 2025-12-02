Aerith does not want to see your fanfic – Final Fantasy 7 Remake actor reminds fans "the meaning of the word inappropriate," asks them to stop tagging her in "smut"

Think of it this way, if you wouldn't feel comfortable showing what's currently open on your browser to an ancient mage who could easily blast you out of existence, then you shouldn't show it to Final Fantasy's English Aerith actress Briana White.

In a series of posts on Twitter, White reacts to shocked K-Pop Demon Hunters actor Rei Ami learning about "spicy" fanfiction, which she's having a hard time accepting. White says, "Maybe let's normalize not tagging voice actors in smut of their characters..... Some of y'all have forgotten the meaning of the word inappropriate."

For her part, Rei Ami seems to be amused about what she refers to as the "crazy things" the internet has left at her feet, the way a kitty gives the gift of a decapitated mouse. But White laments the way it can be on other occasions, for other people, "when VAs want to interact with the people who love the characters on social media but just a few creeps ruin it for everyone."