Aerith does not want to see your fanfic – Final Fantasy 7 Remake actor reminds fans "the meaning of the word inappropriate," asks them to stop tagging her in "smut"

News
By published

Leave Aerith alone

Final Fantasy 7 Remake screenshot showing Aerith staring ahead, a concerned expression on the young woman&#039;s face
(Image credit: Square Enix)

Think of it this way, if you wouldn't feel comfortable showing what's currently open on your browser to an ancient mage who could easily blast you out of existence, then you shouldn't show it to Final Fantasy's English Aerith actress Briana White.

In a series of posts on Twitter, White reacts to shocked K-Pop Demon Hunters actor Rei Ami learning about "spicy" fanfiction, which she's having a hard time accepting. White says, "Maybe let's normalize not tagging voice actors in smut of their characters..... Some of y'all have forgotten the meaning of the word inappropriate."