MultiVersus studio claims ability to purchase extra lives with real money was "a bug" that was "not an intended feature in the game"

Player First Games' free-to-play fighting game, MultiVersus, hasn't had the smoothest start since it was relaunched on PC and consoles last month, with its developer now highlighting a truly peculiar "bug" on social media.

In a new developer update shared on Twitter yesterday, the MultiVersus account states that it's planning patches which will add 'end of game' stats, as well as the option to turn off team colors, and perhaps most importantly, improve the fighting game's performance. That's not the part that's turning heads, though, but this extra point: "We’d also like to let you know that the option to purchase extra lives is a bug that has been addressed and is not an intended feature in the game." Huh.

It's worth noting that this "bug" wasn't available in regular PvP matches, but rather the PvE 'Rifts' mode, which allows players to take on a sequence of themed fights. There are five difficulty options to choose from, and although the highest, Looney, isn't unlockable until July 10, hovering over it shows a description stating that despite the fact players can only use "a limited number of lives per day" on it, they "can purchase more." However, some players found that, despite it not being advertised as such, the same system seemed to apply to the lower Insanity difficulty, too, and it did indeed prompt them to buy more lives when playing on it.

Wanted to try out the Insanity mode in #MultiversusFeels like its bugged because i have lives which is not advertised until looney mode. I went to buy lives to commint to beating it for a video but it costs 10 dollars to replenish lives? @Tony_Huynh @Player1stGames @AJAX_HQ is… pic.twitter.com/KtjeWx37H2June 4, 2024

Not long after this was reported on social media, the Insanity difficulty was grayed out , with it currently showing as 'Unavailable' in-game. The text indicating that players will be able to buy more lives on the Looney difficulty is still intact at the time of writing, so it seems that the "bug" in question could relate to the option's appearance on Insanity, but the devs stating that buying lives "is not an intended feature in the game" does raise questions over whether plans could eventually change for this higher difficulty, too.

In the same Twitter post, Player First Games confirms that updates are "still in the works" for Iron Giant, who was temporarily removed from the game this week due to "issues" with the character. At the time, the developers stated that an update on Iron Giant's status will be given next week, and this latest post reassures players that "he’ll be returning to battle shortly," so hopefully we won't have to wait too long. That's sure to be especially good news for the player who was actively using Iron Giant in a tournament as he got removed , forcing them to switch characters, but shout-out to them for securing the win on that set regardless.

If you're looking for more games to test your battle skills, be sure to check out our list of the top 25 best fighting games .