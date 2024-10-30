MultiVersus has $60 worth of FOMO-inducing DC skins that'll be gone forever once its Halloween event is over

MultivVersus has received a mixed response since its relaunch earlier this year, thanks in part to criticism of its monetization. The latest effort, part of the game's Halloween event, has players particularly rankled since it places a FOMO-shaped cloud over a selection of very expensive skins.

The Halloween event features a trio of plainclothes DC skins, with Superman in Clark Kent garb, Batman in a Bruce Wayne suit and coat, and Harley Quinn in a Dr. Quinzel getup. Each of these skins is marked with 'elusive' rarity, meaning it's never meant to be available again after this time-limited event concludes in early November.

Each skin is locked behind a confusing mess of currencies, too. They're purchasable for six Haunted Candies each, but you can only get Haunted Candies by trading in Spooky Bucks, a free currency you earn by playing during the Halloween event, or Gleamium, the game's real-money currency. You can only get six Haunted Candies with Spooky Bucks and just 12 with Gleamium.

Put in simpler terms, you can get one skin for free, but you'll need to trade in real money for the other two - around $30 per skin. You could also choose to trade in your Haunted Candies for one of many non-elusive skins available during the event, but if you do that, it appears you'll have given up your chance at the three main prizes.

FOMO is part and parcel with the item shop of any free-to-play game, and nobody but the biggest whale is ever going to try to buy everything, but the transparency of this particular attempt to drain wallets has got players very much annoyed. "FOMO and Middle finger to players at its finest," as one Reddit user puts it.

"I won't stand for this since this is actually a fuck you to F2P players," another says. "You can only get six candies for free and these outfits have so many issues such as lacking a crossover tag and only giving 960 prestige despite costing more candies as a Legendary outfit. Elusive should be kept for items like the ranked skins. Not items which can be bought."

