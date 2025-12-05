Fallout quiz

If you think you know your radroach from your stimpak then it's time to test how S.P.E.C.I.A.L. you are with this extremely radioactive quiz about all things Fallout. From the first top down game in 1997, to 2018's Fallout 76 the series has reimagine a post apocalyptic America bathed in the afterglow of 1950's optimism and tech. The question is how much can you remember of all that in-between running from super mutants, or grabbing a healthy snack from an Eat-o-tronic when no one's trying to kill you?

