Fallout 5 could take a lesson from Starfield and its ship-building says former Fallout 4 dev, who really wants Bethesda to push power armor and settlement customization in the next RPG

Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 artist Joshua Jay claims that top of his wishlist for Fallout 5 is a "more robust settlement building system", alongside a "power armor construction system" and "the ship-building, and like everything that's in Starfield."

In an interview with YouTube channel Kiwi Talkz , Jay discusses his wishlist for new additions to the series now that he is no longer working on it. While it's clear there is a lot he'd like to see from his stream of consciousness response, three features come up again and again: vehicles, power armor, and settlement customization.

"Oh, I'd love to see vehicles," Jay says. "I'd love to see more power armor. I loved the camp building and settlement stuff, and, it was called workshop in Fallout 4, and then we called it camp in 76. I'd love more of that."

He goes on to point out games with the type of vehicle customization he is referring to. "I think there's a game out there called Crossfire," Jay says [editor's note: we believe he's referring to Crossout]. "That's kinda a post-apocalyptic, Mad Max-y game, like with the shipbuilding, and everything that's in Starfield, I'd love to see something like that."

Fallout 76 has vehicles that you can interact with, but nothing that you can actually ride. He goes on to bring his ideas together more succinctly. "I'd like to see a really robust power armor construction system, a more robust building, a robust settlement building system. Cars and trucks and things that go would be cool. Those would be the things I'd love to see."

Vehicles are something that Fallout players have wanted for a long time, but given the scarcity of resources, and how the games thrive when you stumble across random storylines, we aren't holding our breath for this addition.

Fallout TV show is "holding back" on bringing in some game "creatures, characters, places, and factions" but one producer promises "we'll get there eventually."