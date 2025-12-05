Fallout TV show is "holding back" on bringing in some game "creatures, characters, places, and factions" but one producer promises "we'll get there eventually"

A producer on Fallout's Prime Video series has hinted that, even if your favorite character, faction, or location doesn't show up in a second season, there's plenty being held back for future entries.

“Sure, we’re holding back a ton of stuff from the games – but I don't know if I want to say what they are, because that would hint at where we hope to go in the future,” producer James Altman teased in the new issue of SFX magazine.

With the second season heading to the iconic gambling location of New Vegas (made famous by Obsidian's 2010 RPG Fallout: New Vegas), it makes sense that the creative team are keeping their cards close to their chest.

But with a rich, varied selection of Fallout locales to choose from – Anchorage, Nuka-World, and The Pitt among them – and several more survivors besides, there's plenty for the TV side to mine in the post-apocalyptic wastes before all is said and done

“The world of Fallout is enormous. There are a lot of amazing creatures, characters, places and factions – and we want to get to as many as we can, but we need to be careful about how and when those things are introduced," Altman warned. "We’ll get there eventually.”

Fallout season 2, though, heads to New Vegas as The Ghoul (Walton Goggins) and ex-Vault dweller Lucy (Ella Purnell) remain on the hunt for Kyle MacLachlan's middle manager Hank. We've already been promised Deathclaws, and we're sure the wasteland has plenty of nasty surprises waiting just around the corner.

Fallout season 2 premieres on Prime Video on December 17. Next, check out our Fallout season 2 preview, as we speak to Walton Goggins, Todd Howard, and more.