As Fallout London goes through the traditional Bethesda RPG launch, modders offer 1-to-1 troubleshooting as fans aren't "following the install guide properly"

Fallout London is finally here after five years and over a hundred modders' work, but it hasn't exactly had a smooth landing - following what feels like an actual Bethesda RPG launch , the mod's developers promise 1-on-1 troubleshooting to any players with complaints.

Fallout London is comparable to the likes of Skyrim's Enderal , turning Bethesda's RPG into an entirely fresh experience with a new map, voice acting, and more. As is the case with most Bethesda-related releases, though, Fallout London is suffering a chaotic launch - with fan complaints, praises, and all.

However, Team Folon isn't to blame - according to the mastermind modders behind Fallout London, most of the problems boil down to user error. In a post addressing fans' reports, the team states that "a lot of the issues are due to factors like "people not following the install guide properly" or "using the Bethesda weapon debris system." If not either of those, Team Folon says crashes may just be "random" events that internal testers haven't encountered.

Because a lot of the issues are due to people not following the install guide properly, using the Bethesda weapon debris system or its a random CTD which we *none* of the testers have.It's why we're have been offering a 1 on 1 Dedicated troubleshoot on our discord. https://t.co/hxBmJYRtmkJuly 29, 2024

Regardless of the cause, the modders say they have a "1-on-1 dedicated" troubleshooting service within their official Discord - available to any players struggling with Fallout London bugs or crashes. The Team Folon server also contains helpful chats highlighting common issues alongside their solutions, whether crash or quest-related, as well as a suggestions channel in which fans can freely share their ideas.

