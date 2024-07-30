As Fallout London goes through the traditional Bethesda RPG launch, modders offer 1-to-1 troubleshooting as fans aren't "following the install guide properly"
Team Folon says most reports stem from user error
Fallout London is finally here after five years and over a hundred modders' work, but it hasn't exactly had a smooth landing - following what feels like an actual Bethesda RPG launch, the mod's developers promise 1-on-1 troubleshooting to any players with complaints.
Fallout London is comparable to the likes of Skyrim's Enderal, turning Bethesda's RPG into an entirely fresh experience with a new map, voice acting, and more. As is the case with most Bethesda-related releases, though, Fallout London is suffering a chaotic launch - with fan complaints, praises, and all.
However, Team Folon isn't to blame - according to the mastermind modders behind Fallout London, most of the problems boil down to user error. In a post addressing fans' reports, the team states that "a lot of the issues are due to factors like "people not following the install guide properly" or "using the Bethesda weapon debris system." If not either of those, Team Folon says crashes may just be "random" events that internal testers haven't encountered.
Because a lot of the issues are due to people not following the install guide properly, using the Bethesda weapon debris system or its a random CTD which we *none* of the testers have.It's why we're have been offering a 1 on 1 Dedicated troubleshoot on our discord. https://t.co/hxBmJYRtmkJuly 29, 2024
Regardless of the cause, the modders say they have a "1-on-1 dedicated" troubleshooting service within their official Discord - available to any players struggling with Fallout London bugs or crashes. The Team Folon server also contains helpful chats highlighting common issues alongside their solutions, whether crash or quest-related, as well as a suggestions channel in which fans can freely share their ideas.
Want another Fallout 4 conversion? Check the DLC-sized Fallout Miami mod out for more.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.