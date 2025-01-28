After 4 years, Fallout: New Vegas' massive New Mexico mod is canceled: "Continuing forward simply isn't sustainable"

The massive Fallout: New Vegas mod set in New Mexico, Fallout: Nuevo México, has come to a close after about four years in development with creators citing costs and an "enormous" workload.

Speaking in a recent announcement on Discord , Nuevo México's lead project designer states that the mod is now no longer in production. "I know this isn't the kind of news you were expecting to see today," writes the modder, "and trust me, it's not easy for me to write this either. After a lot of reflection, I've made the difficult decision to CANCEL Fallout: Nuevo México." He then continues, looking back at Nuevo México's progress.

"This project has been my passion, my obsession, and a huge part of my life for years. I've poured thousands of hours into it, late nights, early mornings, and everything in between. I've met amazing people along the way, some who've become long-term friends and helped me grow and evolve into a better person. Some of the best moments of my life have been spent bringing this world to life, and I'll always be proud of the work we accomplished."

According to the lead, however, Nuevo México simply isn't feasible anymore. "But as much as I love this project," he writes, "I need to prioritize my mental health and face reality. The team is small (less than four), the workload enormous, and the costs ahead, both financial and personal, are too great." The mod "isn't sustainable" anymore: "Continuing forward simply isn't sustainable for me and everyone involved, including voice actors."

It's certainly sad news for fans, but likely even more so for the small team developing the ambitious New Vegas mod. After all, "letting go of something you've poured your heart into is painful," even if it's "necessary." For now, Fallout players looking for expansive mods like Nuevo México, there's the Fallout 4 project Fallout: London - a similarly bold creation featuring a huge DLC-sized map and even some voice talent from Baldur's Gate 3 .

