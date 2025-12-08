Ex-Sony boss Shuhei Yoshida says Japanese devs likely can't keep up with Chinese games: "They are made in an environment which allows for hiring a large number of personnel who can work long hours"

News
By published

"It would be quite difficult for Japanese developers to make games in the same way miHoYo does"

Genshin Impact screenshot of Skirk in a purple abyss
(Image credit: HoYoverse)

Shuhei Yoshida, the former head of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios at PlayStation, thinks it's going to be tough for Japanese studios to keep up with the scale of development in China, which is powering rising hits like Genshin Impact all over the world. In part, that's because of "legal problems" that might prevent Japanese studios from hiring massive numbers of developers to work the same extensive hours they might at a studio like MiHoYo.

"The development speed in China is amazing," Yoshida tells 4Gamer, as translated by Automaton. "They're also quick at changing personnel, and all of the game development work itself unfolds rapidly."

TOPICS
Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.