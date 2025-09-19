After 25 years, Dragon Quest creator debunks Dragon Quest 7 fan theory about the real identity of the classic JRPG's final boss: "That's completely wrong. I didn't consider that even slightly"

Ahead of Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined's release on February 5, series creator Yuji Horii has debunked a popular fan theory about the true identity of the game's final boss, Orgodemir.

Per Automaton, one of the most enduring Dragon Quest 7 fan theories, particularly in Japan, is that an earlier version of the main story was originally supposed to reveal the Hero's right hand man, Kiefer, as the actual identity of Orgodemir, but it was scrapped before the game made it to print.

In a Japanese-language breakdown from YouTuber Tetsuo, translated by Automaton, the theory posits that pre-release promotional materials showing Kiefer in scenes that occurred after his departure from the Hero's party suggest he originally had a bigger role to play in the conclusion to the story.

Furthermore, fans theorize Ra's mirror, a key story item that turns creatures that transformed into party members back to monsters, was originally intended to serve the much more pivotal function of revealing Kiefer to actually be Orgodemir in disguise. And in fairness, Ra's Mirror is much more integral to the main story of other mainline Dragon Quest games, so its relative lack of significance in Dragon Quest 7 is a little odd.

Well, that's all officially bunk, at least according to Horii, probably the foremost authority on Dragon Quest worldwide. "That's completely wrong. I didn't consider that even slightly," Horii said during an appearance on the KosoKoso YouTube channel (timestamped here).

After spending way too much time in the rabbit hole that is this now-debunked fan theory, I have to admit, I'm surprised Horii shut it down so definitively. It's a little like disagreeing with Shigeru Miyamoto on the Zelda timeline – it doesn't make a whole lot of sense, but who am I to challenge the words of the series' creator?

Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined takes the original JRPG's bloated story and cuts "subplots that have little or no direct relevance" to the main quest, but also adds "entirely new scenarios"