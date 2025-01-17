Not even 3 months after releasing Dragon Age: The Veilguard, game director Corinne Busche is leaving BioWare following an 18-year career with EA

Almost three months have passed since BioWare finally saw the long-awaited release of its new RPG Dragon Age: The Veilguard , a decade-long project led by game director Corinne Busche.

Busche is now reportedly departing from BioWare following her 18-year-long career at EA, where she worked as both a designer and design director on various entries within The Sims series including The Sims 4 . The news was initially revealed by journalist Jeff Grubb in an online post and later confirmed by Eurogamer . According to the outlet, "BioWare itself is otherwise unaffected by any other changes, contrary to rumor."

Alongside creative director John Epler, Busche was responsible for helping oversee the development of the most recent Dragon Age title, The Veilguard, from early 2022 onward until its launch this past October 31. The series' latest entry was well-received by longtime fans and critics alike, arguably standing as one of last year's best new games with our own The Veilguard review dubbing it a "true return to RPG form for BioWare."

Corrine Busch, director of Dragon Age, really is leaving BioWare. But I don't think EA is closing BioWare Edmonton. Was told there is nothing solid about that part of the rumor.January 17, 2025

While The Veilguard topped sales charts and broke Steam records for BioWare, Eurogamer states that "there's also been a suggestion that sales have not exceeded expectations." Despite this, the outlet "understands The Veilguard's commercial performance was not a direct factor in Busche's departure." Not much else is known regarding the lead's move away from EA, but both Eurogamer and Grubb write that BioWare itself isn't affected.

"I don't think EA is closing BioWare Edmonton," as per Grubb. "Was told there is nothing solid about that part of the rumor." As for BioWare's future releases, Mass Effect 5 is still in the works and is being led by a separate team of several studio veterans . As Busche previously revealed, there are no DLC plans for The Veilguard, it's likely that the Dragon Age side of things will remain relatively quiet aside from patch drops.

Craving more BioWare-esque fun? Here are some of our favorite games like Dragon Age to play right now.