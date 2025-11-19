Don't worry, former PlayStation president Shuhei Yoshida also finds Silksong difficult: "I need to quit"

Hollow Knight: Silksong was finally released after seven years of waiting, and it seemed to immediately divide its audience. Significantly more difficult than its predecessor, discourse developed around whether the game is too punishing or if the challenge is what makes it so great.

In an interview with Game*Spark that's been translated by GamesRadar+, former PlayStation president Shuhei Yoshida reveals that he's been playing Silksong, and is finding it tough going. When asked if he's currently playing any indie games he'd recommend, the industry veteran known for his fondness for smaller games responds, "There are loads."

The first example that Yoshida offers is Silksong, and he praises the game for pulling him back in, even though he wants to give up. "I'm playing Hollow Knight: Silksong right now," Yoshida says. "It's difficult, I keep thinking 'I need to quit, I'm spending so much time on it', but I find myself picking it up again the next day."