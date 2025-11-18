Former PlayStation boss says that the indie scene is developing "creative uses for AI" and that it "can only take shape so quickly" thanks to their effort

Former president of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios, Shuhei Yoshida, has shared his views on AI in game development, saying that he finds "the cases where AI is part of the game's content the most interesting." He also describes how "both indie and larger studios are using AI in every aspect of game development."

In an interview with Game*Spark that's been translated by GamesRadar+, Yoshida discusses how AI is currently being used in the industry, and where he thinks the technology will go in the future. "Generative AI is being used to create concept art for game proposals," Yoshida says. "[It] is used to read voice lines during development. It seems like AI is usually used on-site in order to save time. And because big games are difficult to run play tests for, AI plays the game instead of a player for the sake of efficiency."

However, he claims that currently AI is mostly used at the development level, and is rarely present in the final product. This is the area that Yoshida is most interested i