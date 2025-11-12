Former PlayStation boss Shuhei Yoshida "canceled so many games," including a new IP from God of War dev Santa Monica Studio: "These days, a $25 million cancellation is nothing special"

"No one knows most of the games, because we canceled early enough"

In an interview earlier this year, former PlayStation boss Shuhei Yoshida revealed that he'd overseen the cancellation of two separate games that were $25 million deep into development. Now, he's revealed the exact nature of that pair of games. One was, it seems, the long-rumoured sci-fi project from the God of War devs.

"One was actually an internal game developed by Santa Monica Studios," Yoshida says on the most recent episode of Simon Parkin's My Perfect Console podcast. "Not a God of War game – a new IP. It has a really amazing concept, and really interesting gameplay ideas. Of course, Santa Monica Studio people are very, very capable of creating high-quality art. So we supported [them for] many years, but after $25 million, they came to me and said that we have to stop. I do not exactly remember the reason for it. The team was not able to find 'the game.' It was a great concept. Great idea. But the gameplay didn't really come to be."

