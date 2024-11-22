Diablo 4 is finally getting an armory to swap between builds in season 7 PTR, which is Witchcraft-themed and also bad news for Spiritborn builds

Blizzard has answered our biggest questions about Diablo 4 season 7 in a comprehensive blog post revealing the theme, a Diablo 3 feature fans have been wanting since launch, and some rough news for the broken Spiritborn class.

In the blog, Blizzard reveals season 7 will be themed around witchcraft and is bringing back seasonal powers that we haven't seen since season 2's Vampire themed powers. For season 7, Diablo 4 players will have access to 20 new witchy powers, which they can get by defeating a new enemy type, Headrotten, collecting the new Restless Rot currency, and exchanging it at Altars for Witchcraft powers. You can also earn new powers by earning Seasonal reputation from completing new Whisper bounties.

Season 7 will also add unique boss variants of Headrotten, including the Headless Husk and Fugitive Head. If you manage to find and kill a Fugitive Head, you'll definitely want to loot its attached parasitic Stolen Head as utterly disgusting as that sounds, as the reclaimed Head can be returned to Gelena near the Tree of Whispers for Occult Gems, this season's socketable.

Witchcraft powers are broken down into three different "schools of Hawezar sorcery:" Eldritch, Psyche, and Growth & Decay. Blizzard also teased "rare Lost powers of Witchcraft that have since been rediscovered" and said each of the schools are designed to let you experiment with different "styles of power."

"Tinker with your build to create something strange and terrible," Blizzard said, which is the ideal segue into the next big thing coming to Diablo 4 in season 7: Armories. Yes, the Diablo 3 feature Diablo 4 fans have wanted since launch, or if you haven't played Diablo 3, it's essentially a loadouts system. The Armory lets you save up to five builds per character, name them, and swap between them at any point in the game. You'll find them in each major city in Sanctuary as well as end-game hubs like the Citadel, Tree of Whispers, and Training Grounds in Kyovashad.

Finally, yes, your broken, overpowered Spiritborn build is on borrow time, as Blizzard has revealed nerfs to the most popular exploits that were letting players deal out absurd amounts of damage.

24 hours after Diablo 4 players started using bugged Elixirs to give themselves millions of health, Blizzard is "rolling a patch" to fix them.