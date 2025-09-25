Blizzard suddenly remembers StarCraft exists, but only long enough to squeeze some Diablo 4 cosmetics out of it

Blizzard has announced a Diablo 4 StarCraft crossover that, if anything, proves it hasn't forgotten about the beloved RTS series.

According to Blizzard's website, Diablo 4's Starcraft collab kicks off tomorrow, September 26 at 12pm PDT, at which point the in-game store will be stocked with StarCraft-themed cosmetic sets for each of the game's six currently available classes.

Barbarians are getting The Rebel Marshal armor set and A Friend in Low Places sword skin; Druids are getting the Heaven's Devil armor set and Flesh Grenade weapon skin; Necromancers are getting the Overqueen of the Swarm armor and Baneling Roll weapon skin; Rogues are getting the Dark Prelate armor, Nezarim Warp Blade skin, and Currents of the Void marking; Sorcerers are getting the High Templar armor set, Khaydarin Pylon weapon skin, and Era of the Executor marking, and finally; Spiritborns are getting the Queen of Blades armor set, Chrysalis weapon skin, and Wings of the Reborn Queen Back trophy.

You can check all of those cosmetic packs out in the gallery just below:

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Blizzard) The Dark Prelate Rogue cosmetic pack (Image credit: Blizzard) Overqueen of the Swarm Necromancer cosmetic pack (Image credit: Blizzard) Heaven’s Devil Druid cosmetic pack (Image credit: Blizzard) The High Templar Sorcerer cosmetic pack (Image credit: Blizzard) The Rebel Marshal Barbarian cosmetic pack (Image credit: Blizzard)

But wait, there's more! There's also the Zergling Rush mount and mount armor, as well as the new Foe to Friend companion. To be clear, everything mentioned so far is paid, but there are some StarCraft-themed "free gifts" and Twitch drops that won't require you to bust out your wallet. Predictably, these seem slightly less cool.

On September 26 at 12pm PDT, you'll be able to log in and claim the Ancient of the Void emblem and Arm of the Purifier mace skin. The following day at the same time, the Forward unto Dominion emblem and Heat of Char polearm skin will drop for free. And on September 28, the Teeming Brood emblem and Parasite Spitter crossbow skin will be available.

From September 26 to October 10, seemingly the end of the crossover event and the last day you'll be able to snag anything that catches your eye, there will be some StarCraft-themed Twitch drops available for folks that don't mind sitting through Diablo 4 streams.

Specifically, if you spend two hours watching a stream from Twitch's Diablo 4 category, you'll be rewarded with the Forward unto Dominion emblem, and if you spend four hours watching you'll get the Ancient of the Void emblem. For the most tenacious StarCraft diehards, six hours of Twitch watching will get you the Teeming Brood emblem, which had better look pretty freakin' sweet.

It's been 15 long years since StarCraft 2, and as of now there's virtually no firm indication that Blizzard is working on StarCraft 3, although it's not entirely out of the question. These themed Diablo 4 cosmetics are but a meager peace offering to a community starving for a new StarCraft game, or even a new DLC or spinoff, but hey, at least Blizzard is acknowledging the series' existence.

