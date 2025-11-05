Blizzard doesn't want to keep reworking Diablo 4 mechanics "just because we can," but it'll keep tweaking "some of the old things that just aren't doing their job"

Just last month, Diablo 4 players had to adapt to the second major rework of the action RPG since its release in 2023. If that sounds like a lot of change in a relatively small period of time, you aren't alone as fans are worried massive changes may become the new normal. But according to associate game director Zaven Haroutunian, "the intention is not to replace everything just because we can."

Talking to Diablo streamer Raxxanterax (as spotted by PC Gamer) on November 4, Haroutunian dug into the Diablo 4 team's ethos around reworks. The topic is top of mind for players right now following the implementation of a long list of major changes to the game's systems as part of season 11, which has been available on public test realms as of October 21. As mentioned, this is the second set of radical changes for Diablo 4, as season 4's launch in 2024 turned the game into a whole different beast than its launch version.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Focusing on the changes brought in season 11, Haroutunian explains that every update has a purpose. A specific example given is monsters, which Haroutunian mentions had been "untouched" for years prior to the refresh it's gotten in season 11. In this way the mentality behind reworks isn't meant to be only additive but also subtractive, giving Blizzard a chance to cut out the pieces that "don't support the player experience in a positive way."

The guiding ethos Haroutunian discusses is making sure every part does its job. "Either we can have it do its job or we can remove it…" he adds that the third — and worst — option is, "never touch it." To this effect season 11 likely isn't the last time we will see Diablo 4's foundations be rocked, but if Blizzard does it right the reasoning behind each change will always be clear. "We're not done," asserts Haroutunian, "Diablo 4 has a bright future."

