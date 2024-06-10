What's next for Destiny 2 after The Final Shape? Bungie teases Year 11 with Codename: Frontiers

After wrapping up a ten-year-long saga in The Final Shape expansion, developer Bungie has just laid out what's coming up next in its shooty-looty MMO Destiny 2.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape debuted with a bang last week with a raid that took players 19 hours to clear and a narrative conclusion that seems to have pleased long-time Guardians across the system. As one era ends, another starts, however, and Bungie has both detailed upcoming seasonal content and teased mysteries coming in Year 11.

During a recent developer vlog, the studio announced something called Codename: Frontiers without elaboration. Seriously, all we got was the working title. Though, the video does clarify that Codename: Frontiers will be something coming to Destiny 2, as opposed to a Destiny 3, which doesn't seem to be on the company's radar for now. (It's also working on a Marathon reboot, don't forget.)

Bungie's last three expando-DLCs - The Witch Queen (2022), Lightfall (2023), and The Final Shape (2024) - released on an annual basis, so Codename: Frontiers might be our first glimpse into whatever the next expansion ends up being. Many fans have guessed that Frontiers might just take us beyond our solar system, but either way, Bungie is seemingly kicking off the next long-term arc next year.

For now, the developer is focused on its new Episodes, which are replacing traditional seasons. Bungie previously explained that "Episodes will be split into three Acts, with a new Act releasing every six weeks—containing new stories, quests, activities, weapons, artifact mods, pass ranks, and rewards." Destiny 2's first Episode Echoes comes out tomorrow with new Vex variants and a three-player "arena-style offensive" activity.

Episode Revenant will follow soon thereafter with a focus on the Fallen, "dark fantasy themes," and vampire-slaying, surprisingly. Revenant is also introducing potion-crafting to the series (we love some thematic cohesion), which allows players to make both "combat potions" and "loot potions" that modify the rewards you're chasing.

Next, we have Episode Heresy, centered on the Hive Pantheon and a mysterious eldritch threat that's "bubbling up to the surface." However, the most exciting part of Heresy is probably the return of the Dreadnought, which served as the Hive's main spaceship in the Taken King, a real high point for the original Destiny.

