Destiny 2: The Final Shape can't make guns too OP because Bungie's "got to keep the game going" for years: "We need to not consume all of the power space"

Destiny 2 might be reaching the end of a major narrative arc with the imminent release of the climactic The Final Shape expansion, but that doesn't mean that Bungie is done with the game yet. And that means that it has to be careful with what it does to your guns.

In an interview with GamesRadar+, weapons lead Chris Proctor said there's "a large amount riding on the weapons landing really strong in The Final Shape." As a result, he says there's a need for "a little bit more" power creep than usual - something that our Final Shape preview suggests is definitely the case. Proctor does, however, suggest that Bungie has had to pump the brakes at least a little bit, because Destiny 2's not ending with The Final shape.

"We've definitely got plans for the next few years after this," he says. For Proctor, that means that "we need to not consume all of the power space in Final Shape," because "we've got to keep the game going." For fans, however, that's confirmation that neither The Final Shape nor what's coming after are the end of the road for Destiny 2, at least right now.

The Final Shape is billed as the end of the Light and Darkness saga, Destiny's first major arc. We previously knew that three Episodes would release after new expansion, but with Bungie set to move onto Marathon and Destiny 2 laboring under its seven-year history, there was some expectation that the company might be looking to move on. Proctor seems to be suggesting, however, that there might be a little more gas left in the tank than first thought - which probably means Destiny 3 is further away than you might have expected.

It finally happened: in The Final Shape, Destiny 2 is nerfing the crap out of Well of Radiance, the most overpowered Super in the MMO's history.